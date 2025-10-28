Aamir, Urmila's 'Rangeela' returns to theaters for 30th anniversary

The iconic Bollywood film Rangeela, featuring Aamir Khan , Urmila Matondkar , and Jackie Shroff , is set to return to theaters on November 28. The re-release will mark the 30th anniversary of the movie's original release in 1995. The film will be presented in a new 4K HD restored version as part of the Ultra Rewind project by Ultra Media.

Audience engagement Engaging new generation of viewers The re-release of Rangeela aims to engage both those who loved the film when it first came out and a new generation of viewers. The film, helmed by Ram Gopal Varma, featured music by AR Rahman and explored themes of urban dreams and ambitions. It was a hit with audiences due to its emotional storytelling, catchy songs, and vibrant style.

Director's statement Varma's thoughts on film's impact In an official statement, Varma said, "Rangeela embodied the spirit of aspiration, showing that ordinary people can also dare to dream big." "Its success demonstrated that rule-breaking cinema is often the most unforgettable." Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO of Ultra Media, added that Rangeela is a nostalgic trip back to the golden era of Bollywood.