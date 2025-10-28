'Baahubali' re-release to dominate 150 IMAX screens globally
What's the story
The much-anticipated re-release of Prabhas's Baahubali: The Epic is set to take over 150 IMAX screens globally. This epic saga will be released on Friday, October 31, and spans an impressive three hours and 45 minutes. Producer Shobu Yarlagadda confirmed the news in a chat with Entertainment Times, adding that the re-launch aims to introduce the film to a new generation of fans.
Global release
'Baahubali' to take over 34 IMAX screens in India
The 150 IMAX screens include 58 screens in the United Kingdom and Ireland, 34 screens in India, and additional venues in Australia and New Zealand. Yarlagadda emphasized their commitment to providing an unparalleled cinematic experience for audiences who may have only seen the film on smaller screens like phones or laptops.
Premiere details
'Baahubali: The Epic' premieres in US tomorrow
Baahubali: The Epic will have its US premiere on Wednesday, October 29, two days before its global release. The film is a compilation of the two Baahubali movies, and features an ensemble cast including Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj. Notably, Baahubali: The Conclusion still holds the record for the highest-grossing Indian film in North America even after eight years since its release.