'Baahubali' re-release to dominate 150 IMAX screens globally

The 150 IMAX screens include 58 screens in the United Kingdom and Ireland, 34 screens in India, and additional venues in Australia and New Zealand . Yarlagadda emphasized their commitment to providing an unparalleled cinematic experience for audiences who may have only seen the film on smaller screens like phones or laptops.

Premiere details

'Baahubali: The Epic' premieres in US tomorrow

Baahubali: The Epic will have its US premiere on Wednesday, October 29, two days before its global release. The film is a compilation of the two Baahubali movies, and features an ensemble cast including Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj. Notably, Baahubali: The Conclusion still holds the record for the highest-grossing Indian film in North America even after eight years since its release.