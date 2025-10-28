'BB 19': Baseer Ali says Bigg Boss is guiding Amaal

In a recent interview, former Bigg Boss 19 contestant Baseer Ali hinted at favoritism by the show's makers toward singer Amaal Mallik. He claimed that Bigg Boss had once guided Mallik on whom to seek help from in the house. This revelation has sparked outrage among fans, who are now accusing the production team of bias.

Statement What did Ali say about Bigg Boss-Mallik conversation? Ali said, "There were so many moments when I felt deeply for Amaal, and he also reciprocated in a beautiful way. Especially after his dad came and left, he was feeling very low." "Bigg Boss called him to the confession room, where Bigg Boss asked him to find someone in the house who could control him... So he came to me and said, 'Bigg Boss told me this, so I took your name.'"

Fan reactions Fans react to the shocking revelation Fans have taken to Reddit to voice their anger over Ali's revelation. One user wrote, "BB himself being biased, doing all this off-camera, and they had a problem with Abhinoor talking without mics because 'the audience will not know what they're saying?' How LOW can you get, makers?" Another comment read, "Amaal ruined his game and made him his Chamcha. This is the evidence how BB makers are favoring Amaal ghatiya Mallik."

Fan criticism More reactions from fans Another Reddit user wrote, "He needs another person to control him and stop him from going below the belt? A 35-year-old grown man who has worked in the industry for years is being coddled like a newborn. Bigg Boss really turned out to be Amaal's 'bade papa.'" Another remarked, "Wow this is big. First concrete evidence that the makers are favoring Amaal. Nobody is ever given this kind of guidance."