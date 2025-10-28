Veteran actor-comedian Satish Shah didn't die of kidney failure?

Veteran actor-comedian Satish Shah died on October 25 in Mumbai . While initial reports suggested that he died of kidney failure, his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Rajesh Kumar has now cleared up the rumors. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said that Shah had a kidney issue, but it was dealt with and "under control." "Unfortunately, it was a sudden cardiac arrest that took him away," Kumar added.

Details 'He just...passed away' Kumar further elaborated on the circumstances of Shah's death. "He was at home, having lunch, and then he just... passed away." "I wanted to clarify this because some reports are saying it was due to kidney problems," he said. Earlier, Shah's manager Ramesh Kadatala revealed that the actor collapsed during lunch and had to wait for nearly half an hour for an ambulance before being pronounced dead at the hospital.

Farewell Last rites attended by many celebrities Shah's funeral was held at a Bandra crematorium and was attended by many Bollywood celebrities, including Farah Khan, Suresh Oberoi, and Johnny Lever. His Sarabhai team - Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghvan, and Kumar - were particularly emotional as they said goodbye to the comedic legend. A prayer meeting was held on Monday at Jalaram Hall in Juhu where singer Sonu Nigam paid tribute by singing Tere Mere Sapne from Guide.