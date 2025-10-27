Did 'Baahubali: The Epic' shift to a new release date?

The epic action film Baahubali: The Epic has kept fans worldwide waiting for its premiere with bated breath. It was supposed to have a worldwide release on Friday (October 31), so did the release date undergo any change? In a clip shared by the makers on Sunday night, franchise star Prabhas revealed the worldwide premiere remained the same. But the film will have its international premiere two days before, on Wednesday.

International premiere 'The King returns!' The official social media account of Baahubali shared this news with a post that read, "The King returns! Our BAAHUBALI, #Prabhas invites you back into the world of Maahishmati For the first time ever, witness both parts of this legendary saga united as One Epic Film. #BaahubaliTheEpic releasing on October 31st. International Premieres on Oct 29th." Earlier, only a pre-release was scheduled on October 29 in select theaters across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, reported LiveMint.

Cast and plot Cast, plot, and crew of 'Baahubali' A re-edited version of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), Baahubali: The Epic is directed by SS Rajamouli and stars an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Nasser, and Sathyaraj. The film centers on the journey of a young warrior named Sivudu who discovers his royal lineage and sets out to free the kingdom of Mahishmati from its tyrannical ruler.