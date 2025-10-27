Wait is over! 'Family Man' S03 release date coming tomorrow

After a long wait, Prime Video has finally announced that it will reveal the release date of The Family Man Season 3 tomorrow. The popular spy thriller series has been eagerly awaited by fans for four years. The first part premiered in 2019, while the second installment was released in 2021.

Twitter Post Take a look at the promo here Srikant Tiwari is on the way! #TheFamilyManOnPrime date out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/ddF8O5NCqE — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 27, 2025

Fan anticipation Fans have been waiting for S03 for a long time The anticipation for The Family Man Season 3 has been immense, with viewers bombarding the social media pages of Prime Video, creators Raj & DK, and actor Manoj Bajpayee with questions. In the show, Bajpayee plays Srikant Tiwari, a senior officer in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), and has been lauded for his performance.

Season updates 'The Family Man 3': What we know so far Earlier this year, Prime Video released the first teaser of The Family Man Season 3, promising a thrilling continuation of the franchise's signature blend of national security drama, dark humor, and family conflict. The teaser hinted at a new geopolitical storyline involving an attack by China on India's Northeastern states during the COVID-19 pandemic. This season also sees Jaideep Ahlawat as the main antagonist.