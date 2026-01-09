'Maa Inti Bangaaram' teaser: Samantha is a deadly daughter-in-law

The teaser for Maa Inti Bangaaram , a new drama produced by and starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu , has been released. The clip introduces Prabhu's character as the perfect daughter-in-law with a secret ferocious side. The film promises to be an emotional rollercoaster ride with elements of family, resilience, and transformation at its core.

Character journey Prabhu's character navigates complex family dynamics and goons The teaser hints at a fierce and layered protagonist who is dealing with complex family dynamics while confronting forces that push her to the edge. As Prabhu tries to be the ideal daughter-in-law by day, we see her beating up goons at night. The contrast between domestic warmth and brutal action gives the film its edgy appeal, suggesting a journey that is as emotionally rich as it is thrilling.

Actor's statement Prabhu expressed excitement over 'Maa Inti Bangaaram' Speaking about the teaser, Prabhu said, "Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage." "Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me." The film marks a reunion between Prabhu and director Nandini Reddy.