Next Article
Sameeip Acharyaa turns producer with microdrama vertical series
Kannada TV favorite Sameeip Acharyaa is now trying his hand at producing, launching a new banner and kicking things off with a microdrama vertical series.
The show stars Manvitha Kamath, Sooraj Gowda, and Girija Lokesh, and aims to bring quick, impactful stories to both digital and TV audiences—a fresh twist for Kannada entertainment.
Update on his acting career
Even as he dives into production, Acharyaa is still acting in Snehada Kadalalli, where fans love his work.
His debut series is already in the works with details under wraps for now, but excitement is building as he takes this big step forward in his career.