Sana faces criticism over 'Peddi' portrayal after June 4 release
Buchi Babu Sana, director of the new sports drama Peddi, is facing criticism for how Janhvi Kapoor's character Achiyyamma is portrayed.
The film, which dropped on June 4, 2026, upset viewers who felt the romantic storyline crossed boundaries and ignored consent.
Sana admitted, "I had not anticipated that the scenes would be perceived so negatively by audiences."
Viewers, critics say 'Peddi' glamorizes consent
Most of the backlash centers on Achiyyamma's introduction and her romance with Ram Charan's character.
Viewers and critics called out scenes focusing on her body instead of her face and moments where breaches of consent are shown as romantic.
The controversy has sparked wider conversations about how women are written in films.
Sana says it's made him rethink his approach: "I had not anticipated that the scenes would be perceived so negatively by audiences."