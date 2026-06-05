Sana faces criticism over 'Peddi' portrayal after June 4 release

Viewers, critics say 'Peddi' glamorizes consent

Most of the backlash centers on Achiyyamma's introduction and her romance with Ram Charan's character.

Viewers and critics called out scenes focusing on her body instead of her face and moments where breaches of consent are shown as romantic.

The controversy has sparked wider conversations about how women are written in films.

Sana says it's made him rethink his approach: "I had not anticipated that the scenes would be perceived so negatively by audiences."