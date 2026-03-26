Sanjay Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawal' 1st-look poster out--release date, plot inside
Sanjay Dutt is back with a new film, Aakhri Sawal, set to hit theaters on May 15, 2026.
Directed by National Award-winner Abhijeet Mohan Warang, the movie's first-look poster just dropped and shows Dutt in a mysterious new avatar.
The film promises a fresh take on pre-independence India, mixing history and thriller vibes.
Film challenges historical narratives, especially around RSS
Aakhri Sawal dives into the role of RSS in Indian history, aiming to challenge textbook narratives and spotlight their philosophy of selfless service.
Expect some eye-opening moments as the story blends war drama with socio-political themes.
The cast includes Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, and Neetu Chandra. Produced by Nikhil Nanda and Dutt himself, with Utkarsh Naithani writing the screenplay.
It's shaping up to be one for your watchlist.