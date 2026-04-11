Bhansali to produce Ram Charan's action adventure drama?
What's the story
After their previous collaboration fell through, actor Ram Charan and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali are finally set to work together on a new project. The duo will be collaborating on a historical adventure drama set in a jungle, reported Mid-Day. This comes after their initial plan to work on a period drama based on Amish Tripathi's Legend of Suheldev didn't materialize.
Script details
Film based on 'Rowdy Rathore 2' script
The upcoming film, set to be produced by Bhansali, is reportedly based on the Rowdy Rathore 2 script, originally written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. However, since that project did not come to fruition, the story has been rewritten by Durgesh Singh, known for his work on Gullak 2 and Shakti Shalini. The new narrative is a historical jungle adventure drama tailored to "suit Charan's personality." "It will be helmed by a top Bollywood director," revealed a source.
Multilingual production
Film to be shot in multiple languages
The film will reportedly be a pan-India project, shot in Hindi and dubbed into Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. The source told Mid-Day, "Bhansali and Ram Charan were earlier in talks for the story of Maharaja Suheldev. While that didn't work out, this is an equally ambitious project." Meanwhile, Bhansali is also producing Jai Somnath, directed by Ketan Mehta, and working on Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt.