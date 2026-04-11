Bhansali to produce Ram Charan's action adventure drama?

Script details

Film based on 'Rowdy Rathore 2' script

The upcoming film, set to be produced by Bhansali, is reportedly based on the Rowdy Rathore 2 script, originally written by KV Vijayendra Prasad. However, since that project did not come to fruition, the story has been rewritten by Durgesh Singh, known for his work on Gullak 2 and Shakti Shalini. The new narrative is a historical jungle adventure drama tailored to "suit Charan's personality." "It will be helmed by a top Bollywood director," revealed a source.