Sanjay Mishra-Neena Gupta's 'Vadh 2' hits theaters February 6, 2026 Entertainment Jan 23, 2026

"Vadh 2," the follow-up to the acclaimed drama-thriller "Vadh," is coming to theaters on February 6, 2026.

Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, this new chapter introduces fresh characters facing tough moral choices.

Produced by Luv Films, the movie aims for a gripping story that keeps you thinking.