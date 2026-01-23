Sanjay Mishra-Neena Gupta's 'Vadh 2' hits theaters February 6, 2026
Entertainment
"Vadh 2," the follow-up to the acclaimed drama-thriller "Vadh," is coming to theaters on February 6, 2026.
Directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta, this new chapter introduces fresh characters facing tough moral choices.
Produced by Luv Films, the movie aims for a gripping story that keeps you thinking.
Where can you watch it?
For now, "Vadh 2" is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 6, 2026—no word yet on when or where it'll be available to stream online.
What's new this time?
Alongside the original leads, Nadeem Khan and Deepak Rai join in key roles.
The filmmakers promise an intense narrative with themes that echo the first film but bring something new for fans and newcomers alike.