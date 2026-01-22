'Sankranthiki Vasthunnam' now streaming on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video

You can catch Sankranthiki Vasthunnam right now on both ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video .

The movie outperformed other major festival releases, raking in ₹96.99cr in its first week and hitting ₹252.65cr worldwide—a huge commercial win for the team.

What people are saying

Fans have given it a thumbs up for its fun story, strong cast performances, and catchy music.

With a 256% return on investment so far, it's also become one of Venkatesh's top-grossing films ever.