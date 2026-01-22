'Sankranthiki Vasthunnam' now streaming on ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video
The Telugu action-comedy Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, directed by Anil Ravipudi and starring Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, Revanth, Sai Kumar, and Meenakshi Chaudhary, dropped on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video after its January 14 Sankranthi festival release.
Produced by Dil Raju with music by Bheems Ceciroleo, the film brings a blend of laughs and action.
Where to watch?
You can catch Sankranthiki Vasthunnam right now on both ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video.
Big box office win
The movie outperformed other major festival releases, raking in ₹96.99cr in its first week and hitting ₹252.65cr worldwide—a huge commercial win for the team.
What people are saying
Fans have given it a thumbs up for its fun story, strong cast performances, and catchy music.
With a 256% return on investment so far, it's also become one of Venkatesh's top-grossing films ever.