Sanon's 'Cocktail 2' trailer shows Ally transformation, sparks viral reactions Entertainment Jun 06, 2026

The Cocktail 2 trailer just dropped ahead of its June 19 release, and Kriti Sanon's transformation into Ally has everyone talking.

Fans are loving her stylish vibe and confidence: one reaction video even went viral with a fan exclaiming, "Bro, look at that body. What the f***? I need...."