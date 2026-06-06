Sanon's 'Cocktail 2' trailer shows Ally transformation, sparks viral reactions
Entertainment
The Cocktail 2 trailer just dropped ahead of its June 19 release, and Kriti Sanon's transformation into Ally has everyone talking.
Fans are loving her stylish vibe and confidence: one reaction video even went viral with a fan exclaiming, "Bro, look at that body. What the f***? I need...."
Rumored Sanon-Mandanna 'Cocktail 2' romance
Sanon joined in on the fun, responding to a fan who joked, "Don't! Stop! I'm having chocolate!" with a lighthearted "Girl, I would choose the chocolate anyday!"
The film is also rumored to feature a romantic subplot between Sanon and Rashmika.
Off-screen, the two have become close friends since Mandanna's recent wedding to Vijay Deverakonda.