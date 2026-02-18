Sarvam AI launches LLMs for all 22 Indian languages

Sarvam-30B and Sarvam-105B: What's the difference?

Sarvam-30B is tuned for fast chats and voice assistants, using a billion parameters with a 32k-token context—great for real-time tasks.

Sarvam-105B takes things up a notch with nine billion parameters and a huge 128k-token context for deeper reasoning. It even beat GPT-120B on some tough benchmarks.