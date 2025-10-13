SC refuses to quash FIR against Neha Singh Rathore

Not judging whether she's guilty or not: SC

The FIR cites several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act.

The Supreme Court made it clear they're not judging whether Rathore is guilty or not at this stage—they just aren't stopping the case from moving forward. She can still challenge the charges when her trial begins.

This follows a September ruling by Allahabad High Court, which also refused to cancel her FIR and asked her to cooperate with investigators.