SC refuses to quash FIR against Neha Singh Rathore
The Supreme Court has decided not to quash the FIR against singer-activist Neha Singh Rathore, who's facing serious charges for her social media posts after the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year.
The April 27, 2025, FIR claims Rathore promoted communal hatred and threatened India's sovereignty, with posts that also mentioned PM Modi and the BJP in the context of Hindu-Muslim politics and Bihar elections.
Not judging whether she's guilty or not: SC
The FIR cites several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act.
The Supreme Court made it clear they're not judging whether Rathore is guilty or not at this stage—they just aren't stopping the case from moving forward. She can still challenge the charges when her trial begins.
This follows a September ruling by Allahabad High Court, which also refused to cancel her FIR and asked her to cooperate with investigators.