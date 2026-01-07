'The Batman 2' gets bigger: Sebastian Stan to join
What's the story
Sebastian Stan, the Oscar-nominated actor who starred in The Apprentice, is reportedly in talks to join Robert Pattinson in DC Studios's The Batman Part II. Stan has previously played Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier in several Marvel movies. It remains unclear who he will portray in this upcoming Dark Knight adventure and whether he will be an ally or adversary to Bruce Wayne.
Production update
'The Batman Part II' filming and cast details
Directed by Matt Reeves, the much-anticipated superhero sequel is set to begin filming next spring for an October 2027 release by Warner Bros. The first part of The Batman, which hit theaters in March 2022, reportedly grossed $772 million worldwide. The sequel's script has been penned by Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.
Cast expansion
'The Batman Part II' ensemble cast and plot secrecy
The supporting cast of The Batman Part II recently expanded with the addition of Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson. Colin Farrell will reprise his role as Oz Cobb (aka The Penguin), Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Barry Keoghan is also expected to return as the Joker. Johansson and Stan have previously worked together on several Avengers films.
Director's insight
Reeves's excitement and commitment to secrecy
Reeves has expressed his excitement about The Batman Part II, calling it a long journey but one that he is incredibly excited about. He also revealed the lengths to which the team went to keep the story under wraps, including putting the script into a secret pouch with a lock and code. Stan was recently seen in Thunderbolts, an MCU feature that underperformed at the box office.