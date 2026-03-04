'F--king complicated': Selena Gomez opens up about bipolar disorder 

Pop sensation Selena Gomez (33) recently opened up about her battle with bipolar disorder on the podcast Friends Keep Secrets. The episode, hosted by her husband and music producer Benny Blanco (37), featured Lil Dicky and his wife Kristin Batalucco, as guests. During the candid conversation, Gomez described her diagnosis journey as "f--king complicated," involving multiple therapists and four rehab stints.

Relationship dynamics Gomez on 'mania' moments Blanco revealed that Gomez sometimes experiences "moments of mania," which she doesn't always recognize in the moment. "She'll start to realize she's having it after, and sometimes she doesn't even remember when it's happening," he said. Despite this, Gomez isn't ashamed of these episodes as they help her identify what's happening faster. She added that having a partner who understands her condition has been helpful in navigating these challenges.

Self-discovery Living life freely after diagnosis Gomez also shared how getting diagnosed has allowed her to live life "freely" and understand her inconsistent reactions to situations. "I would act out of fear and I would act out of love, I'd act out of passion, it was all inconsistent," she recalled. The singer first revealed her bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2020 after a public breakdown in 2018.

Mental health management She only trusts a couple of people during bad days Gomez has previously spoken about her coping strategies for bad mental health days. In an Instagram interview with influencer Rami Bader in October 2024, she said she only trusts one or two people during such times. "Sometimes isolating myself when I'm not feeling great can be scary... But if I'm around people that make me feel good, and make me feel like I can say anything, that always helps me."

