Shaad Randhawa teases possible return in 'Awarapan 2' Entertainment Aug 28, 2025

Shaad Randhawa, known for his role in the original 2007 film Awarapan, has playfully hinted he might be back for the sequel.

When asked about it, he said with a laugh, "I've no idea if I'm doing Awarapan 2 (laughs). But let's see."

The first movie starred Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran and was directed by Mohit Suri.