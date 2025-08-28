Next Article
Shaad Randhawa teases possible return in 'Awarapan 2'
Shaad Randhawa, known for his role in the original 2007 film Awarapan, has playfully hinted he might be back for the sequel.
When asked about it, he said with a laugh, "I've no idea if I'm doing Awarapan 2 (laughs). But let's see."
The first movie starred Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran and was directed by Mohit Suri.
'Awarapan 2' release date, new director
Awarapan 2 is set to hit theaters on April 3, 2026. While the original didn't do well at the box office, it later gained a loyal fanbase.
The sequel brings back the fan-favorite song Tera Mera Rishta but will have a new director this time.
Fun fact: after Awarapan, Randhawa took a break from acting before making a comeback in Aashiqui 2—thanks to an unexpected run-in with Suri that reignited his career.