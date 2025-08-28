Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's engagement post breaks records on Instagram
What's the story
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's recent engagement announcement on Instagram has reportedly broken multiple records. The post, which was shared on Tuesday, received an overwhelming response from fans worldwide. According to Billboard, the couple's engagement post surpassed one million reposts in just six hours, an unprecedented feat for the platform.
Viral success
'Likes' record on the post
In addition to its reposts, the engagement announcement also broke records for likes. The post reportedly received 14 million likes within just one hour of being shared. As of now, it has surpassed a staggering 31 million likes on Instagram. The news of their engagement sent shockwaves across social media platforms with fans showering the couple with messages of congratulations and disbelief.
Proposal insights
Kelce proposed 2 weeks ago
Following the announcement, Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, shared some details about the proposal in an interview with News 5 Cleveland. He revealed that Kelce had proposed around two weeks before their public announcement. Ed said, "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said 'let's go out and have a glass of wine.'" "They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew."
Relationship timeline
Swift-Kelce's engagement after 2 years of dating
Swift and Kelce's engagement comes after they've been dating since 2023. The couple first went public with their relationship in 2023, and since then, they have been the subject of much media attention. Their busy schedules now include wedding planning, the start of the Kansas City Chiefs's football season on September 5, and the release of Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl on October 3.