Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's engagement post breaks records on Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's recent engagement announcement on Instagram has reportedly broken multiple records. The post, which was shared on Tuesday, received an overwhelming response from fans worldwide. According to Billboard, the couple's engagement post surpassed one million reposts in just six hours, an unprecedented feat for the platform.

Viral success 'Likes' record on the post In addition to its reposts, the engagement announcement also broke records for likes. The post reportedly received 14 million likes within just one hour of being shared. As of now, it has surpassed a staggering 31 million likes on Instagram. The news of their engagement sent shockwaves across social media platforms with fans showering the couple with messages of congratulations and disbelief.

Proposal insights Kelce proposed 2 weeks ago Following the announcement, Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, shared some details about the proposal in an interview with News 5 Cleveland. He revealed that Kelce had proposed around two weeks before their public announcement. Ed said, "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said 'let's go out and have a glass of wine.'" "They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew."