Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift weeks ago? Find out
What's the story
Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have reportedly been engaged for two weeks before announcing it to the world. A source told Page Six that the couple has been engaged for "a couple of weeks." Ed Kelce confirmed the news to ABC News 5 and revealed that his son proposed to Swift in a quiet garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri.
Proposal details
Ed shares details of the proposal
Ed revealed that Travis proposed to Swift in a quiet garden before they went out for dinner. "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine,'" Ed recalled. "They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful." The couple then immediately started FaceTiming their family members to share the news.
Family bonding
Swift hosted an intimate dinner for both families
Swift has reportedly fit right in with the Kelce family. A few days after the proposal, both Swift and Kelce's families came together for an ESPN screening of The Kingdom. Soon after, Swift hosted a cozy dinner at the Kansas City home she shares with Kelce. Ed shared, "To just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other... They're just two young people very much in love." The couple announced their engagement on Instagram with garden proposal photos.