LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift weeks ago? Find out
Summarize
Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift weeks ago? Find out
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got engaged 2 weeks ago!

Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift weeks ago? Find out

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 27, 2025
09:58 am
What's the story

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have reportedly been engaged for two weeks before announcing it to the world. A source told Page Six that the couple has been engaged for "a couple of weeks." Ed Kelce confirmed the news to ABC News 5 and revealed that his son proposed to Swift in a quiet garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Proposal details

Ed shares details of the proposal

Ed revealed that Travis proposed to Swift in a quiet garden before they went out for dinner. "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine,'" Ed recalled. "They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful." The couple then immediately started FaceTiming their family members to share the news.

Family bonding

Swift hosted an intimate dinner for both families

Swift has reportedly fit right in with the Kelce family. A few days after the proposal, both Swift and Kelce's families came together for an ESPN screening of The Kingdom. Soon after, Swift hosted a cozy dinner at the Kansas City home she shares with Kelce. Ed shared, "To just watch the two of them, just crazy about each other... They're just two young people very much in love." The couple announced their engagement on Instagram with garden proposal photos.