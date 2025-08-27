Taylor Swift was 'little antsy' about engagement; reveals Kelce's father

Ed Kelce, father of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, revealed that Taylor Swift had been eagerly anticipating her engagement to the NFL star. In an interview with Cleveland's ABC News 5 on Tuesday, Kelce revealed that his son had initially planned to delay the proposal. "I think she was getting maybe a little antsy," he said. "But he was going to put her off till this week...to make it a big special event."

Proposal advice Kelce advised Travis to propose sooner Despite his son's plans, Kelce advised him to propose sooner. He said, "I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road...when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you." On Tuesday, the couple revealed their engagement through a joint Instagram post, sharing romantic photos from the proposal.

Proposal details Kelce knew about Travis's proposal plans for months Kelce revealed that he had known about Travis's plan to propose for months. He described a recent dinner at his son's house, where Swift cooked dinner and the couple seemed "crazy about each other." "We actually went to a thing in [Kansas City] Sunday night...where Taylor made dinner, and we had a wonderful dinner with them outside on the patio," Kelce shared.

Couple's happiness Kelce on the couple's bond Kelce credited Swift for Travis's happiness, saying, "There's no question about it." He added, "They're two people obviously very much in love." This sentiment was echoed by Travis in a recent GQ interview. He said, "When there is not a camera on us, we're just two people that are in love."