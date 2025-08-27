Ananya Panday: 'Gehraiyaan' pushed me to explore uncharted emotions
Ananya Panday says playing Tia in 2022's Gehraiyaan was a real game-changer for her. The role pushed her far outside her comfort zone—Tia is quiet and reserved, which is the opposite of how Ananya sees herself.
She shared, "'Gehraiyaan' really changed a lot for me. It pushed me to explore emotions I hadn't tapped into before, both as an actor and personally."
The film, also starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, dives into complicated relationships and emotions.
What's next for Ananya?
Up next, Ananya's got some interesting projects lined up. She'll star in Chand Mera Dil, a passionate love story directed by Vivek Soni.
Plus, she's reuniting with Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri—also featuring Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta—which hits theaters February 13, 2026.