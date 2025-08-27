Ananya Panday: 'Gehraiyaan' pushed me to explore uncharted emotions Entertainment Aug 27, 2025

Ananya Panday says playing Tia in 2022's Gehraiyaan was a real game-changer for her. The role pushed her far outside her comfort zone—Tia is quiet and reserved, which is the opposite of how Ananya sees herself.

She shared, "'Gehraiyaan' really changed a lot for me. It pushed me to explore emotions I hadn't tapped into before, both as an actor and personally."

The film, also starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, dives into complicated relationships and emotions.