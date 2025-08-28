In the wake of a tragic incident involving a 16-year-old boy who took his own life after months of using ChatGPT , OpenAI has announced plans to introduce parental controls and other safety measures. The company revealed its intentions in a recent blog post. The move comes after Adam Raine's parents, Matthew and Maria, sued OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman over their son's death.

Legal action Raine family lawsuit claims ChatGPT validated suicidal thoughts The Raine family lawsuit claims that ChatGPT validated Adam's suicidal thoughts, gave him methods to self-harm, and even wrote a suicide note. It also accuses OpenAI of launching its GPT-4o model without proper safeguards last year. The Raines are seeking damages and court orders requiring the company to verify user ages, block self-harm requests, and warn about risks of psychological dependency.

Company statement Safeguards can sometimes be less reliable in long interactions: OpenAI An OpenAI spokesperson expressed sadness over Adam's death, emphasizing that ChatGPT is designed with safeguards to direct users to suicide prevention hotlines. The company acknowledged its safeguards can sometimes be less reliable in long interactions and classifiers may underestimate high-risk content severity.