WhatsApp's new AI feature helps rephrase and adjust message tone
What's the story
WhatsApp has introduced a new AI-powered feature called 'Writing Help.' The innovative tool lets users rephrase their messages and modify the tone before sending them. It offers suggestions in different styles such as professional, funny, or supportive, making message customization easier than ever. The tool uses Meta's Private Processing technology to keep user privacy intact by ensuring that messages remain end-to-end encrypted and unreadable by Meta or WhatsApp.
Feature details
Writing Help offers multiple tones for message rewriting
The Writing Help feature on WhatsApp allows users to rewrite their messages in different tones. For example, a request like "Please don't leave dirty socks on the sofa" could be humorously rephrased as "Breaking news: Socks found chilling on the couch. Please move them." This way, users can communicate more effectively and creatively with their contacts.
User guide
How to access the new feature
To use the Writing Help feature, all you have to do is tap on the new pencil icon while drafting a message. The feature is currently being rolled out in select countries and only supports English language at this time.