ChatGPT to get parental controls after suicidal teen's parents sue
OpenAI is adding new safety features to ChatGPT after a lawsuit from parents who allege the chatbot validated their son's suicidal thoughts and provided harmful instructions before his death.
The case has sparked concerns about how AI handles sensitive conversations, especially with young users.
OpenAI is working on new features
OpenAI admits its current safeguards—like suggesting crisis hotlines—aren't always enough, especially in longer chats.
To help, they're planning features like parental controls, emergency contacts for teens, and possibly even direct links to therapists.
The boy's parents are also pushing for stronger protections like age checks and blocking self-harm topics, hoping future users will be safer online.