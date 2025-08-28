Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's engagement floral arrangements cost $38K: Expert

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's recent engagement was a dreamy affair , complete with lavish floral arrangements and enchanting décor. The couple shared the moment online , offering fans a glimpse into their beautifully crafted private celebration. According to floral expert Ashley Greer, the total cost of the setup is around $38K!

Floral inspiration Greer describes the scene as an 'enchanted garden' Greer described the scene as an "enchanted garden," drawing inspiration from Swift's songs. The display showcased willow, ivy, and roses, creating a symbolic, fairytale-inspired atmosphere. The garden was adorned with nearly 363kg of greenery, 1,200 roses, and more than 1,000 additional blooms. Two grand concrete planters were draped in limelight hydrangea, secret garden roses, delphinium, and pink surprise lilies.

Centerpiece Centerpiece served as a showstopper! A 20-foot domed arboretum, adorned with moss, smilax vines, garden roses, lilies, anemones, and woven candles stood as the centerpiece of the setting. Greer estimates that the floral arrangements in each urn likely cost between $1K and $3K. The ground installation alone would likely cost around $4K to $5K!