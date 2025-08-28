Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's engagement floral arrangements cost $38K: Expert
What's the story
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's recent engagement was a dreamy affair, complete with lavish floral arrangements and enchanting décor. The couple shared the moment online, offering fans a glimpse into their beautifully crafted private celebration. According to floral expert Ashley Greer, the total cost of the setup is around $38K!
Floral inspiration
Greer describes the scene as an 'enchanted garden'
Greer described the scene as an "enchanted garden," drawing inspiration from Swift's songs. The display showcased willow, ivy, and roses, creating a symbolic, fairytale-inspired atmosphere. The garden was adorned with nearly 363kg of greenery, 1,200 roses, and more than 1,000 additional blooms. Two grand concrete planters were draped in limelight hydrangea, secret garden roses, delphinium, and pink surprise lilies.
Centerpiece
Centerpiece served as a showstopper!
A 20-foot domed arboretum, adorned with moss, smilax vines, garden roses, lilies, anemones, and woven candles stood as the centerpiece of the setting. Greer estimates that the floral arrangements in each urn likely cost between $1K and $3K. The ground installation alone would likely cost around $4K to $5K!
Proposal details
Proposal details, couple's outfits, and engagement ring
Before proposing, Kelce received sincere advice from his father Ed to cherish the moment instead of waiting for the perfect circumstances. Following the proposal, the couple shared the joyful news with both families over FaceTime and later enjoyed a private dinner where Swift cooked a meal for Kelce's parents. Swift wore a Ralph Lauren striped silk-blend midi dress, while Kelce chose a navy short-sleeve collared shirt paired with off-white shorts. The engagement ring is vintage-inspired, old-mine brilliant-cut diamond.