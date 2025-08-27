Taylor Swift is engaged: Everything to know about $500K ring

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are engaged! On Tuesday, August 26, the couple revealed their engagement in a joint Instagram post . The post showed Swift wearing an elongated cushion-cut diamond set on a delicate gold band, which jewelry experts estimate to be worth between $550K and $1 million, reportedly.

Ring details Jewelry experts weigh in on Swift's engagement ring Benjamin Khordipour from Estate Diamond Jewelry stated to Brides that the ring is "a stunning elongated antique cushion-cut diamond that is approximately eight carats, F color, and VS1 clarity." The ring features a handcrafted 18K yellow gold band with needle-point prongs, while smaller diamonds and detailed engravings embellish the shoulders of the setting. The design was created by Artifex Fine, a jeweler specializing in ethically sourced vintage-inspired pieces, confirmed Page Six.

Relationship timeline Swift-Kelce's romance and engagement Swift and Kelce began dating in 2023 after the NFL star publicly expressed his admiration for her on his New Heights podcast. Their relationship soon captured headlines, with Swift often seen at his games and Kelce attending stops on her billion-dollar Eras Tour. The engagement comes during one of the busiest periods of Swift's career, as she prepares to release her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.