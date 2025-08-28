Ava DuVernay's films that expose injustice and inspire change

Ava DuVernay has become a modern Hollywood stalwart, and for good reason: She explores justice through her work. Her films and series often dive into social issues, showcasing systemic inequalities and the struggle for justice. By making them about real-life events and stories, DuVernay shines a light on topics that resonate with people across the globe. Her storytelling entertains and educates viewers on pressing societal concerns.

#1 'Selma' and historical justice In Selma, DuVernay delves into the historical fight for voting rights in the United States. The movie highlights the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and underlines the significance of civil rights activism. Through this story, DuVernay highlights past injustices while making parallels to today's issues, making viewers reflect on the ongoing battle for equality.

#2 '13th' and mass incarceration The documentary 13th deals with the intersection of race, justice, and mass incarceration in America. DuVernay offers an incisive look at how the policies have disproportionately hurt African Americans over the years. Using archival footage and interviews with experts, she shines a light on the systemic biases in the criminal justice system. She calls audiences to consider reforms to combat these deep-rooted issues.

#3 'When They See Us' and wrongful convictions In When They See Us, DuVernay dramatizes the true story of five teenagers wrongfully convicted in the Central Park jogger case. From racial profiling to judicial misconduct, the series explores how prejudice can have devastating consequences for individuals and communities alike. Through this, DuVernay raises awareness about wrongful convictions and their impact on lives.