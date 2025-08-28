Next Article
Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is on September 4
Samsung just announced its next big Galaxy Unpacked event for September 4, streaming live at 5:30am ET (3pm IST) on their website and YouTube.
Expect some major reveals for the Galaxy lineup—the timing, just ahead of Apple's next iPhone launch, has led some to speculate that Samsung is aiming to grab attention before Apple's event.
What to expect at the event
This event should bring the debut of the new Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra, rumored to have slick Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays (11-inch and 14.6-inch) plus faster chips all around.
There's also buzz about Samsung's first tri-foldable phone and a new Galaxy S25 FE with upgraded AI features.
If you're interested in the Tab series, pre-reserving now gets you some exclusive perks from Samsung.