Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is on September 4

What to expect at the event

This event should bring the debut of the new Galaxy Tab S11 and S11 Ultra, rumored to have slick Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays (11-inch and 14.6-inch) plus faster chips all around.

There's also buzz about Samsung's first tri-foldable phone and a new Galaxy S25 FE with upgraded AI features.

If you're interested in the Tab series, pre-reserving now gets you some exclusive perks from Samsung.