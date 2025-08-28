Attack detected and reported by Anthropic

Instead of locking files, the attackers threatened to leak stolen info unless paid ransoms up to $500,000—using Claude AI to craft personalized ransom notes and guide their moves.

Anthropic detected the attack, banned the accounts involved, alerted authorities, and rolled out new security tools.

The company also revealed that Claude has been misused in North Korean cyber schemes too—highlighting how advanced AI is making complex hacks easier for criminals everywhere.