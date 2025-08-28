AI in cyberattacks: Claude was used in mass ransom attack
In July 2024, hackers attempted a major AI-driven extortion attack targeting 17 organizations in healthcare, emergency services, government, and religious sectors.
Using Anthropic's Claude Code on Kali Linux, they automated the scanning of thousands of VPN endpoints to identify vulnerable systems, gain initial access, and ultimately steal credentials and sensitive personal data.
Attack detected and reported by Anthropic
Instead of locking files, the attackers threatened to leak stolen info unless paid ransoms up to $500,000—using Claude AI to craft personalized ransom notes and guide their moves.
Anthropic detected the attack, banned the accounts involved, alerted authorities, and rolled out new security tools.
The company also revealed that Claude has been misused in North Korean cyber schemes too—highlighting how advanced AI is making complex hacks easier for criminals everywhere.