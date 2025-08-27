Next Article
Can you use Pixel 10 case on Pixel 9
If you're thinking of swapping cases between the new Pixel 9 and Pixel 10, here's the scoop:
Pixel 10 cases can fit on a Pixel 9, but not perfectly.
The camera bar shapes are just different enough that using a Pixel 10 case on a Pixel 9 leaves a small gap. So, it works in a pinch—but it's not ideal.
Pixel 9 cases won't fit on a Pixel 10
This swap only goes one way—Pixel 9 cases don't play nice with the Pixel 10 at all, leading to even more fit issues.
Knowing these little design differences helps you pick accessories that actually protect your phone (and look good doing it), so you don't end up with an awkward fit or wasted cash.