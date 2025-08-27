Google Pixel now has an AppleCare+ equivalent
Google just dropped Pixel Care+ in the US—a fresh device protection plan that replaces Preferred Care and Fi Device Protection.
The big highlight? You get unlimited free repairs for accidental and mechanical damage, including screen and battery fixes with genuine Google parts.
What else does it offer?
Pixel Care+ isn't just about repairs. It adds extended warranty, priority support, and a super-smooth claims process through the My Pixel app. Plus, you get faster shipping for repairs.
Coverage includes recent Pixels (10/9/9a), Pixel Fold, Pixel Watch 2-4, Pixel Tablet, and select Fitbit models.
Pricing and availability
Pricing starts at $9/month or $179 for two years on the Pixel 10—a bit more than the old Preferred Care plan.
Heads up: Loss and Theft Protection is available for an additional fee (except in New York).
You've got 60 days after buying your device to sign up via Google Store or Google Fi.
Care+ is now on par with AppleCare+, Samsung's plans
With its Asurion partnership still in place, genuine parts guaranteed, and a streamlined app-based process, Pixel Care+ addresses some of its users' biggest complaints—aligning more closely with what AppleCare+ or Samsung's plans offer.