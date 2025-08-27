Google Pixel now has an AppleCare+ equivalent

Pixel Care+ isn't just about repairs. It adds extended warranty, priority support, and a super-smooth claims process through the My Pixel app. Plus, you get faster shipping for repairs. Coverage includes recent Pixels (10/9/9a), Pixel Fold, Pixel Watch 2-4, Pixel Tablet, and select Fitbit models.

Pricing and availability

Pricing starts at $9/month or $179 for two years on the Pixel 10—a bit more than the old Preferred Care plan.

Heads up: Loss and Theft Protection is available for an additional fee (except in New York).

You've got 60 days after buying your device to sign up via Google Store or Google Fi.