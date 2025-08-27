Chipolo's new Bluetooth trackers work with Find My and Find Hub

Chipolo just launched two new rechargeable Bluetooth trackers—LOOP and CARD—for $39 each. They work with either Apple's Find My or Find Hub on Android devices, and last up to six months per charge.

Both have a Bluetooth range of up to 400ft LOOP is a bright silicone tag with a super-loud 125 dB alarm, perfect for keys or bags, while CARD is slim enough to slip into your wallet and still packs a 110 dB alarm.

Both have up to 400ft Bluetooth range, are IP67 water- and dust-resistant, and feature ring-and-blink mode for finding stuff in the dark.

The trackers are made from at least 50% recycled plastic Made from at least 50% recycled plastic, these trackers help cut down on e-waste.

LOOP charges via USB-C; CARD uses Qi wireless charging.

You also get handy extras like out-of-range alerts for Android users and phone-finding by double-tapping the tracker.