China just launched a massive underground lab to study neutrinos

JUNO's big mission is to crack a physics mystery called "neutrino mass ordering"—basically figuring out the pecking order of three types of neutrinos: electron, muon, and tau. By tracking particle hits with super-precise tech, scientists hope to get new clues about how our universe works at its most fundamental level.

The world's biggest neutrino detector

Packed with advanced technology, JUNO is now the world's largest and most precise neutrino detector. Early results are already meeting expectations.

With plans to run for three decades, it'll also hunt for other wild phenomena like sterile neutrinos and proton decay—helping scientists everywhere piece together more secrets of the universe.