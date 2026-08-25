Shah backs Ahuja after petition withdrawal amid Govinda marriage talk

Kashmera Shah is backing Ssunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife, as talk about their marriage heats up.

At a recent party, Kashmera made it clear she's there for her family, saying, "I stand with Ssunita. Has she ever raised her voice before? Has she ever said that something is wrong? She is speaking up today, so there must be something wrong."

This comes after Ssunita withdrew her divorce petition and said, "Maine kal divorce case wapas le liya kyunki woh shaadi karne ke planme the woh log."