Shah backs Ahuja after petition withdrawal amid Govinda marriage talk
Kashmera Shah is backing Ssunita Ahuja, Govinda's wife, as talk about their marriage heats up.
At a recent party, Kashmera made it clear she's there for her family, saying, "I stand with Ssunita. Has she ever raised her voice before? Has she ever said that something is wrong? She is speaking up today, so there must be something wrong."
This comes after Ssunita withdrew her divorce petition and said, "Maine kal divorce case wapas le liya kyunki woh shaadi karne ke planme the woh log."
Ahuja Sawant call details emerge
Govinda and Ssunita have been in the public eye lately over their marital differences, especially after details surfaced in a call between Ssunita and Rakhi Sawant.
With both addressing their issues publicly, everyone's watching to see what happens next for the couple.