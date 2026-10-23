'King': SRK-Deepika Padukone's song shoot kicks off soon
What's the story
Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are all set to begin shooting for a song from their upcoming film King on October 26. The mega song sequence is expected to feature the entire cast of the film, reported Variety. The choreography will be done by renowned choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, marking her eighth collaboration with Khan.
Location change
Shoot to take place in Mumbai
Earlier, there were speculations that the team would fly to South Africa for the song shoot.
However, it has now been decided to film the sequence in Mumbai over a week-long schedule. This decision comes after extensive preparations for the shoot.
King is slated for release on Christmas and also stars Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.
Filmography
Sixth film for Khan and Padukone
King will be Khan and Padukone's sixth film together.
Their first collaboration was Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om in 2007, which also marked Padukone's Hindi film debut.
They later worked together in action-comedy Chennai Express (2013), the romantic comedy Happy New Year (2014), Pathaan (2023), and Jawan (2023).