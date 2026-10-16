Shah Rukh Khan announces mega music festival in Abu Dhabi
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has announced a new music and culture festival, UNIFYD. The inaugural edition of the festival will be held on March 20, 2027, at Etihad Live on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The event will feature multiple stages and a lineup of Indian music and cultural experiences for audiences from India, the Middle East, and the global South Asian community.
Lineup details
Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, and Karan Aujla to headline
The UNIFYD festival will be headlined by renowned singers Arijit Singh, Sonu Nigam, and Karan Aujla.
The event is expected to host 15 artists across various stages. More names in the lineup are likely to be revealed in the coming weeks.
Festival vision
SRK on why he envisioned the event
The UNIFYD festival is a vision of Khan.
He said, "I've spent a lifetime telling stories on screen and watching them bring people together. Music has that same extraordinary power."
The event will be produced by D'YAVOL Live, the live entertainment and cultural arm of luxury collective D'YAVOL, in partnership with District, an entertainment and ticketing platform.
Festival expansion
Ticket details and festival's global ambitions
The UNIFYD festival is being organized in collaboration with Miral and Experience Abu Dhabi, with Emirates NBD as an associate partner. The event will be held in the UAE but has global ambitions to expand into other cities worldwide.
Tickets for the festival can be purchased through the District app, with early access for Emirates NBD cardholders starting on October 19, 2026. General ticket sales will open on October 20, 2026.