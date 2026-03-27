'O'Romeo' is headed to OTT

How to watch Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' on OTT

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:26 pm Mar 27, 202601:26 pm

What's the story

Shahid Kapoor's latest film, O'Romeo, has made its way to Amazon Prime Video. The film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, was released in theaters on February 13 but received a mixed response at the box office. Currently, it is available for rent on the streaming platform. However, if you're a Prime member, you can watch it for free starting April 10, as per an OTTPlay report.