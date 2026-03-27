How to watch Shahid Kapoor's 'O'Romeo' on OTT
What's the story
Shahid Kapoor's latest film, O'Romeo, has made its way to Amazon Prime Video. The film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, was released in theaters on February 13 but received a mixed response at the box office. Currently, it is available for rent on the streaming platform. However, if you're a Prime member, you can watch it for free starting April 10, as per an OTTPlay report.
Film synopsis
Film set against backdrop of post-Independence Mumbai
O'Romeo takes you into the gritty world of 1990s Mumbai, inspired by Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film revolves around a contract killer, Ustara (Kapoor), whose life takes a turn when he falls in love with Afsha (Triptii Dimri). It explores themes of crime, love, and betrayal.
Cast details
More about film and its cast ensemble
Apart from Kapoor and Dimri, O'Romeo also stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, and Farida Jalal. Tiwary plays the main antagonist as he reunites with his Laila Majnu and Bulbbul co-star Dimri.