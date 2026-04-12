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Home / News / Entertainment News / Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's next: Shahid Kapoor to play villain?
Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's next: Shahid Kapoor to play villain?
The film stars Jr NTR in the lead role

Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's next: Shahid Kapoor to play villain?

By Isha Sharma
Apr 12, 2026
10:24 am
What's the story

Shahid Kapoor is reportedly in talks to play the main antagonist in Jr NTR's upcoming film, NTRNeel (Dragon), directed by Prashanth Neel. This news comes after actor Tovino Thomas exited the project due to scheduling conflicts with his Malayalam films, reported Telugu Chitraalu. However, no official confirmation has been made yet regarding Kapoor's involvement.

Film updates

'NTRNeel' release date pushed

The film was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on June 25, 2026, but it is likely to miss this date. The new release date has not been announced yet. While the complete cast is yet to be confirmed, Rukmini Vasanth will play the female lead opposite NTR, with Anil Kapoor expected to play a pivotal role.

Actor updates

NTR and Kapoor's recent projects

NTR was recently seen in a crucial role in War 2, which also stars Hrithik Roshan. The film is a sequel to the 2019 action film War and part of the YRF Spy Universe. Meanwhile, Kapoor was last seen in O'Romeo alongside Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani. He will next be seen in Cocktail 2 opposite Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna on June 19.

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