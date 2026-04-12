Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's next: Shahid Kapoor to play villain?
What's the story
Shahid Kapoor is reportedly in talks to play the main antagonist in Jr NTR's upcoming film, NTRNeel (Dragon), directed by Prashanth Neel. This news comes after actor Tovino Thomas exited the project due to scheduling conflicts with his Malayalam films, reported Telugu Chitraalu. However, no official confirmation has been made yet regarding Kapoor's involvement.
Film updates
'NTRNeel' release date pushed
The film was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on June 25, 2026, but it is likely to miss this date. The new release date has not been announced yet. While the complete cast is yet to be confirmed, Rukmini Vasanth will play the female lead opposite NTR, with Anil Kapoor expected to play a pivotal role.
Actor updates
NTR and Kapoor's recent projects
NTR was recently seen in a crucial role in War 2, which also stars Hrithik Roshan. The film is a sequel to the 2019 action film War and part of the YRF Spy Universe. Meanwhile, Kapoor was last seen in O'Romeo alongside Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani. He will next be seen in Cocktail 2 opposite Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna on June 19.