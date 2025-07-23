Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj film titled 'Romeo,' set for December release
Shahid Kapoor and director Vishal Bhardwaj's next action thriller has locked in its final title: Romeo.
Previously called Arjun Ustara, the film also stars Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, Triptii Dimri, Randeep Hooda, and Farida Jalal.
Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Romeo is set to hit theaters on December 5, 2025.
'Romeo' to be more fitting for lead character
The makers say "Romeo" fits the lead character better than earlier options like Arjun Ustara or Evil.
There's a special dance cameo from Disha Patani to look out for too.
Even with big releases like Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Prabhas's The Raja Saab dropping the same day, the team isn't shifting their release date.
Next up for Shahid is 'Cocktail 2'
With Romeo almost wrapped up, Shahid will soon start shooting Cocktail 2 alongside Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.
This marks his fourth time teaming up with Bhardwaj after hits like Kaminey and Haider—a pairing fans usually love to see back together.