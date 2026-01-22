'Shahid should get National Award': Vishal Bhardwaj on working with Kapoor
At the O Romeo trailer launch, director Vishal Bhardwaj put to rest rumors about any fallout with Shahid Kapoor.
He joked, "I think Shahid should win a National Award for working with me on four films," and shared that while creative differences happen, their bond is strong—comparing it to iconic music duos like Laxmikant-Pyarelal.
A film years in the making
O Romeo took nearly 10 years to hit the screen, facing creative blocks and budget issues along the way.
Bhardwaj said he didn't try to make the film for three to four years and switched lead actors before finally reuniting with Shahid after more than eight years.
Fresh faces and old chemistry
Shahid said he feels lucky to be part of Bhardwaj's filmography.
The trailer hints at strong chemistry between him and Triptii Dimri, who's teaming up with both Bhardwaj and Shahid for the first time.
The action-thriller drops February 13, 2026.