'The Traitors 2': Shahneel Gill's eviction sparks debate

The latest episode of The Traitors 2 saw several contestants suspecting Krystle D'Souza of being a Traitor.

However, during the Circle of Shaq, Puri turned the tables by questioning Gill about the letters she received that morning.

While D'Souza recalled her letter's contents, Gill couldn't remember everything verbatim, which raised doubts among other contestants.

Despite her defense that she has a poor memory and forgetting doesn't make one a Traitor, it didn't convince them, and they voted her out.