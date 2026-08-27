'The Traitors 2': Shahneel Gill's eviction sparks debate
What's the story
Shahneel Gill, the sister of Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, has been one of the most controversial contestants on Karan Johar's The Traitors 2. Despite being praised for her strategic gameplay as a Traitor, she was recently evicted from the show after fellow contestant Tanya Puri exposed a potential inconsistency in her statement.
Game twist
Gill was voted out by fellow contestants
The latest episode of The Traitors 2 saw several contestants suspecting Krystle D'Souza of being a Traitor.
However, during the Circle of Shaq, Puri turned the tables by questioning Gill about the letters she received that morning.
While D'Souza recalled her letter's contents, Gill couldn't remember everything verbatim, which raised doubts among other contestants.
Despite her defense that she has a poor memory and forgetting doesn't make one a Traitor, it didn't convince them, and they voted her out.
Post-elimination reactions
Gill received praise from fellow contestants
Despite her eviction, Gill received widespread praise from her fellow contestants for her performance as a Traitor.
Rhea Chakraborty called her a "boss woman," while Mallika Sherawat told her, "You are the best traitor in the history of traitors."
D'Souza and Shalini Passi also lauded Gill's gameplay, saying, "Well played, girl."
Online discussions
Fans divided over Gill's eviction
Gill's eviction sparked a heated debate among fans online.
Some saw it as "karma" for plotting against fellow Traitor D'Souza, while others accused the show of being scripted.
One fan wrote, "If anything I want in this life is luck like Krystle."
While a second said, "Idk, but after Shahneel's elimination, it's pretty obvious to us that The Traitors is scripted too."
Another wrote, "Karma, she started targeting Krystle to remove her, but Karma had different plans."
Show details
Meanwhile, know more about 'The Traitors'
The Traitors is a game where two groups, the Innocents and the Traitors, play against each other.
The Innocents try to identify and eliminate the hidden Traitors before they are eliminated themselves.
The Traitors secretly plot against other contestants while trying to protect their identities.
Fans can watch new episodes on Prime Video on Thursdays.