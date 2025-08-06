Next Article
'Shaktimaan' movie ready but facing release delays: Mukesh Khanna
The Shaktimaan movie, set to revive the iconic '90s superhero for a new generation, is ready but stuck in release delays.
Mukesh Khanna, who originally played Shaktimaan, confirmed there are some roadblocks but reassured everyone that the film will eventually hit theaters.
Khanna clears rumors about his exit
With rumors swirling about his role, Khanna addressed fans directly: he's not going anywhere.
After appearing in costume earlier this year, he made it clear—"I am already the Shaktimaan"—and said he has no plans to step aside from the franchise.