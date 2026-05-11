'Moving toward bigger goals': Shakun Batra backs AI in filmmaking

Shakun Batra , the acclaimed director of Kapoor & Sons (2016), has revealed how artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the Indian entertainment industry. In an interview with Man's World, he shared his experiences with AI through Jouska AI, an offshoot of his advertising firm. He also talked about the benefits of using AI in filmmaking and its prospects.

Cost-effective filmmaking How AI helped Batra in a commercial shoot Batra shared a story about how he used AI to save costs while shooting a commercial in December 2024. "I was shooting a commercial where I needed a shot of a highway. Obviously, you can't shoot on a highway, so I built a toll booth in a studio with a green screen, 20 cars, and people," he said. "While working, I tried generating the shot with AI on the side, and the client bought the AI shot instead."

Expanding horizons Using AI to make feature films Batra also spoke about his experience with Google Veo3, an AI tool that was released in March 2025. "In about eight-10 weeks, I made a full-blown car chase that would have cost me over a million dollars to shoot," he said. "Now that we've mastered the basics, making ads and smaller projects in AI, we're moving toward bigger goals, making feature films that were previously impossible in our country due to budget constraints."

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Filmmaking strategy Batra explains how AI can save costs Batra also spoke about his strategy of using AI in filmmaking. He said, "One of the hardest parts of filmmaking isn't budget, it's actor availability." "If a big idea requires a star who isn't available for two years, I won't wait. I'll make the film using AI." "We're building a hybrid model, keeping traditional filmmaking where possible, but using AI for expensive or logistically difficult parts like big visual or stunt sequences."

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