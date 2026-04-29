Sheeran debuts buzz cut, expands Loop Tour into Latin America

Sheeran recovering from shingles while touring

The haircut comes after Ed has been recovering from shingles, a tough viral infection. He's happy with the change and thinking about keeping it.

As he gears up for his eighth album Play, Ed is making sure family time doesn't get lost: his girls Lyra, five, and Jupiter, three, have been on tour with him since the start of the Mathematics tour so he can balance music and dad life.