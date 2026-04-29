Sheeran debuts buzz cut, expands Loop Tour into Latin America
Entertainment
Ed Sheeran just showed off a buzz cut on Instagram, saying it was part of his fresh start.
Along with the new look, he's added more Latin American stops to his Loop Tour and says he can't wait to play in some of his favorite places.
Sheeran recovering from shingles while touring
The haircut comes after Ed has been recovering from shingles, a tough viral infection. He's happy with the change and thinking about keeping it.
As he gears up for his eighth album Play, Ed is making sure family time doesn't get lost: his girls Lyra, five, and Jupiter, three, have been on tour with him since the start of the Mathematics tour so he can balance music and dad life.