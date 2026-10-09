Sheeran replaces openers with Slade and Rosser for US shows
Ed Sheeran just switched up his Loop Tour openers after the previous acts left in support of Macklemore. Now, Isaac Slade (formerly of The Fray) is joining as the new opener for the rest of the US shows. He shared on Instagram how pumped he is to hit the stage.
Also joining in Indianapolis is Brooks Rosser from American Idol Season 24, as the second opening act.
Macklemore dropped after New Jersey comments
The shake-up happened after Macklemore was dropped from the tour over controversial comments at a New Jersey show, which led Sheeran's earlier openers to step down in solidarity.
Sheeran responded with an apology in Philadelphia and has since tightened safety at his concerts.
The US leg wraps up November 7 in Tampa before heading to Latin America, finishing up December 11 in Mexico City.