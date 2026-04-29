Sheeran says he's had shingles and is on the mend

Sheeran's shaved head signals new beginnings

Sheeran also debuted a shaved head, saying it marks "A lot of new beginnings in my life [at the moment]. I love it, thinking of keeping it this way."

He's gearing up to continue his Loop Tour in Latin America after dropping his album Play last year.

On a personal note, Ed let everyone know his wife Cherry is recovering well after cancer surgery: they went through this tough time while she was pregnant with their second child.