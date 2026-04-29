Sheeran says he's had shingles and is on the mend
Entertainment
Ed Sheeran just shared with fans that he's been dealing with shingles for the past month.
He posted on Instagram that he's "I've had shingles for the last month, wouldn't recommend it, but on the mend now,".
Shingles is usually something older people get.
Sheeran's shaved head signals new beginnings
Sheeran also debuted a shaved head, saying it marks "A lot of new beginnings in my life [at the moment]. I love it, thinking of keeping it this way."
He's gearing up to continue his Loop Tour in Latin America after dropping his album Play last year.
On a personal note, Ed let everyone know his wife Cherry is recovering well after cancer surgery: they went through this tough time while she was pregnant with their second child.