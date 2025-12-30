Is Shilpa Shetty's Goa club running despite demolition order?
What's the story
Shilpa Shetty Kundra's newly opened club, Bastian Riviera in Morjim, Goa, is reportedly operating illegally despite a demolition order from the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA). The club is allegedly violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules and has been functioning without No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and permits, reported India Today. This comes after the tragic Birch fire incident that claimed 25 lives and prompted a government crackdown on illegal clubs across the state.
Ongoing operations
Bastian Riviera's landowner given time to explain
The GCZMA had issued a demolition order to the Deputy Collector and Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) on October 7. However, no action was taken even after these orders were served. The GCZMA later cited procedural lapses and set aside the order, giving Carrick Bend Realty LLP (the landowner of Bastian) more time to explain the alleged illegal constructions. Per the report, such time was not provided to other clubs. Over 10 properties were sealed following the Birch incident.
Location concerns
Bastian Riviera's location raises eyebrows amid alleged violations
Bastian Riviera is located on the backwaters off Morjim beach, an area that officials and environmentalists say is a no-construction zone. This has led to questions about why Shetty's club seems to be getting special treatment when action has been taken against several other clubs. Avinash, the manager of Bastian Riviera, dismissed allegations and said they are planning to introduce yacht rides at the club. "Our name is also coming up as illegal...it happens because it is Shilpa Shetty-owned."
Staff allegations
Bastian Riviera staff implicate local officials in bribery
A security officer at Bastian Riviera alleged that local officials were involved in bribery. He claimed that permission was granted by the panchayat and police for money. Former Advocate General of Goa, Advocate Carlos Ferreira, said illegal constructions flagged at the site were under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. He added that a show-cause notice has been issued asking why demolition action should not be taken and why land should not be restored to its original condition.
Denial of allegations
Bastian Riviera's founder denies allegations of illegal construction
Founder and CEO of Bastian, Ranjit Bindra, denied all allegations of illegal construction. He said the work has been "done as per valid GCZMA and other clearances." Bindra also pointed out that the project has all fire safety and pollution treatment norms in place. The landowners have been asked to submit their show cause response at the GCZMA office on January 8.