Is Shilpa Shetty's Goa club running despite demolition order?

Shilpa Shetty Kundra 's newly opened club, Bastian Riviera in Morjim, Goa , is reportedly operating illegally despite a demolition order from the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA). The club is allegedly violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules and has been functioning without No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and permits, reported India Today. This comes after the tragic Birch fire incident that claimed 25 lives and prompted a government crackdown on illegal clubs across the state.

Ongoing operations Bastian Riviera's landowner given time to explain The GCZMA had issued a demolition order to the Deputy Collector and Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) on October 7. However, no action was taken even after these orders were served. The GCZMA later cited procedural lapses and set aside the order, giving Carrick Bend Realty LLP (the landowner of Bastian) more time to explain the alleged illegal constructions. Per the report, such time was not provided to other clubs. Over 10 properties were sealed following the Birch incident.

Location concerns Bastian Riviera's location raises eyebrows amid alleged violations Bastian Riviera is located on the backwaters off Morjim beach, an area that officials and environmentalists say is a no-construction zone. This has led to questions about why Shetty's club seems to be getting special treatment when action has been taken against several other clubs. Avinash, the manager of Bastian Riviera, dismissed allegations and said they are planning to introduce yacht rides at the club. "Our name is also coming up as illegal...it happens because it is Shilpa Shetty-owned."

Staff allegations Bastian Riviera staff implicate local officials in bribery A security officer at Bastian Riviera alleged that local officials were involved in bribery. He claimed that permission was granted by the panchayat and police for money. Former Advocate General of Goa, Advocate Carlos Ferreira, said illegal constructions flagged at the site were under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. He added that a show-cause notice has been issued asking why demolition action should not be taken and why land should not be restored to its original condition.