'Great man...': Shivaji Satam mourns 'CID' creator BP Singh's death
What's the story
Veteran actor Shivaji Satam, who played ACP Pradyuman in the iconic TV show CID, is mourning the death of its creator and director Brijendra Pal Singh aka BP Singh. The actor has paid tribute to his longtime collaborator and friend, describing him as a mentor who helped him transition from theater to television. He said, "The biggest chapter of my life is over today."
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'Learned everything from him'
Satam credited Singh for teaching him the nuances of acting for the screen.
He told Variety India, "He was a great man, a great friend. I learned everything from him. I came from theater. I knew how to act on stage. But B. P. Singh taught me how to deliver in front of the camera, how to be larger than life when required."
"He explained magnification so well. He was a wonderful teacher."
Resilience
Satam recalls Singh's dedication to work
Satam also highlighted Singh's unwavering dedication to his craft, even in the face of health challenges.
He recalled how Singh was shooting a chase sequence just three months after undergoing cardiac surgery.
"Six-seven months later, after a second surgery, he designed a 111-minute single-shot episode."
"He guided Nitin Rao, the cameraman, holding him through it all."
Notably, in 2004, CID created history with an episode titled Inheritance, which was shot in one single continuous take lasting 111 minutes.
Deep bond
Despite occasional disagreements, our bond was unbreakable: Satam
Satam spoke about the deep bond they shared, despite occasional disagreements.
He said, "In friendships, there are misunderstandings and fights, but it never went beyond that. He was there in all seasons of my life too."
"Our relationship cannot be narrowed down to one thing. He was an amazing, wonderful friend, and a friend who taught me so much."
Industry loss
Dayanand Shetty also paid tribute to Singh
Actor Dayanand Shetty, who played Daya in CID, also mourned Singh's death. He remembered him as a filmmaker deeply devoted to his work and very passionate about it.
"BP Singh ji had no other life, other than making content," he told Hindustan Times.
The family of the late director is reportedly making arrangements for his last rites, which are expected to take place on Wednesday morning.
He died at 77 on Tuesday due to a massive heart attack.